Three Dos Pueblos Female Students Win National Tech Award

By Zoe Wood for Cal Poly Engineering | February 13, 2013 | 1:34 p.m.

The Cal Poly Computer Science Department and the National Center for Women & Information Technology will recognize 12 high school female students, including three from Goleta, for their accomplishments and aspirations in computing and technology.

Delia Bullock, Katelyn Green and Kavita Suri of Dos Pueblos High School were among the dozen recipients of the NCWIT Award for Aspirations in Computing.

The award was created to encourage computing aspirations of young women, introduce them to leadership opportunities in the field, and generate visibility for women’s participation in technology fields. Winners are acknowledged for their outstanding aptitude and interest in technology and computing, leadership ability, academic history and plans for post-secondary education.

“With technology jobs projected to grow faster than all other employment sectors in the next decade, it’s imperative we nurture the computing aspirations of women, who will make up half the professional workforce,” said Lucy Sanders, CEO and co-founder of NCWIT. “This award allows us to recognize and encourage talent that might otherwise be overlooked.”

The winners of the NCWIT Award for Aspirations in Computing — Central California Affiliate are from San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Kern and Fresno counties and represent diverse socioeconomic and ethnic backgrounds including Asian, Pacific Islander and Latina.

Following are the 2012-13 Central Coast region award winners:

» Delia Bullock — Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta
» Callie Carbajal — Buchanan High in Clovis
» Diana Chiu — San Luis Obispo High in San Luis Obispo
» Ashley-Lynn Fastenau — Ventura High in Ventura
» Katelyn Greene — Dos Pueblos High in Goleta
» Brooke Neufeld — Tehachapi High in Tehachapi
» Souvixada Somsacksy — Buchanan High in Clovis
» KavitaSuri — Dos Pueblos High in Goleta

Each winner will receive a $200 gift card, engraved awards for the recipient and her school, and the opportunity to meet with faculty, students and industry representatives from the field of computer science. The presentations will be given at an award ceremony in the spring.

— Zoe Wood represents Cal Poly Engineering.

