Homeless Man Suffers Severe Injuries in Apparent Assault

A local homeless man was found with severe injuries early Wednesday morning and appears to be the victim of an assault, Santa Barbara police Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

The 49-year-old man was found in Plaza del Mar Park, on Castillo and Cabrillo streets, by Santa Barbara City College security at 5:59 a.m. He was on the grass between the restrooms and tennis courts with severe injuries.

“He was taken by paramedics to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, and we have patrol officers and detectives now working on this case,” Harwood said.

Authorities talked briefly with the victim before he went to the hospital for treatment, but will follow up later, according to Harwood.

He would release no further details about the incident.

Plaza del Mar Park is the grassy area with the bandstand that’s adjacent to Pershing Park and the municipal tennis courts shared with SBCC.

