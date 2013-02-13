Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 9:05 am | A Few Clouds 55º

 
 
 
 

Jeffrey Cole to Deliver Talk at SBCC on ‘The Impact of the Internet’

By Joan Galvan for SBCC | February 13, 2013 | 7:01 p.m.

Jeffrey Cole
Jeffrey Cole

Jeffrey Cole, director of the USC Annenberg School for Communication’s Center for the Digital Future, will present the lecture “Trends, Fads & Transformation: The Impact of the Internet” from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 5 at Santa Barbara City College’s Garvin Theatre.

The event is sponsored by SBCC’s Center for Lifelong Learning.

Dr. Cole is an international authority on communications, technology and current and emerging media and has served as an adviser to the Bill Clinton and George W. Bush White House administrations, as well as to Vice President Al Gore. On the corporate side, his clients have included Microsoft, Sony, Time-Warner and AT&T.

Prior to joining USC, Dr. Cole was a member of the UCLA faculty and served as director of the UCLA Center for Communication Policy. At UCLA and now at USC Annenberg, he founded and directs the World Internet Project, a long-term longitudinal look at the effects of computer and Internet technology, which is conducted in more than 25 countries.

In his April 5 presentation, Dr. Cole will cover such thought-provoking topics as how the Internet and technology are transforming our society from the decline of traditional media such as newspapers and television to the proliferation and impact of cell phones and social media networking. The lecture will be followed by a question-and-answer period.

Tickets can be purchased for $10 from the SBCC Garvin Theatre box office at 805.965.5935 or at the door. The Garvin Theatre is located on the college’s West Campus with free parking the evening of the event.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 