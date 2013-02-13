Jeffrey Cole to Deliver Talk at SBCC on ‘The Impact of the Internet’

Jeffrey Cole, director of the USC Annenberg School for Communication’s Center for the Digital Future, will present the lecture “Trends, Fads & Transformation: The Impact of the Internet” from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 5 at Santa Barbara City College’s Garvin Theatre.

The event is sponsored by SBCC’s Center for Lifelong Learning.

Dr. Cole is an international authority on communications, technology and current and emerging media and has served as an adviser to the Bill Clinton and George W. Bush White House administrations, as well as to Vice President Al Gore. On the corporate side, his clients have included Microsoft, Sony, Time-Warner and AT&T.

Prior to joining USC, Dr. Cole was a member of the UCLA faculty and served as director of the UCLA Center for Communication Policy. At UCLA and now at USC Annenberg, he founded and directs the World Internet Project, a long-term longitudinal look at the effects of computer and Internet technology, which is conducted in more than 25 countries.

In his April 5 presentation, Dr. Cole will cover such thought-provoking topics as how the Internet and technology are transforming our society from the decline of traditional media such as newspapers and television to the proliferation and impact of cell phones and social media networking. The lecture will be followed by a question-and-answer period.

Tickets can be purchased for $10 from the SBCC Garvin Theatre box office at 805.965.5935 or at the door. The Garvin Theatre is located on the college’s West Campus with free parking the evening of the event.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.