Sage & Onion Café in Goleta to Host Business After-Hours Chamber Event

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s February Business After-Hours event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20 at the new Sage & Onion Café at 5599 Hollister Ave. in Old Town.

It’s fine dining in a sandwich! Each menu item has been thoughtfully created using a classic, fine dining approach to food pairing. The newly renovated space provides a modern ambiance in which to enjoy the food.

Once the evening gets started, the Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the opening of the Sage & Onion Café with a ribbon-cutting.

The cost is $10 for members or $15 for nonmembers and at the door, which includes wine, beer, appetizers and door prizes.

For more information, contact Shelby Sim at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.967.2500 x5. Click here to register.