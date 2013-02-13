Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 9:11 am | A Few Clouds 55º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Village Invites Community to ‘Find Out More About Nextdoor.com’

By Naomi Kovacs for Santa Barbara Village | February 13, 2013 | 3:11 p.m.

Santa Barbara Village is pleased to host a free information session on Nextdoor.com, open to its members and the general public.

“Find Out More About NEXTDOOR.com” will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28 at the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara. All are welcome.

Nextdoor.com is a free online private social network that aims to build stronger and safer neighborhoods around the world. Hundreds of neighborhoods are already using Nextdoor to build happier, safer places to call home.

“I was recently introduced to this neat and useful free resource and think it’s something more people should know about,” Santa Barbara Village Executive Director Naomi Kovacs said. “It makes sense for Santa Barbara Village to inform our community members about it because both Nextdoor.com and Santa Barbara Village are about building and supporting community.”

Nextdoor’s mission is to bring back a sense of community to the neighborhood, one of the most important communities in each of our lives.

Nina Johnson, assistant to the Santa Barbara city administrator, will explain more about this free online resource for your neighborhood right here in the Santa Barbara area.

Very limited parking will be available on site for this event, though street parking should be available and four city parking lots are located within two to three blocks: Paseo Nuevo Mall (Chapala), Lot 10 (Ortega Garage), Lot 11 (Haley and Anacapa streets) and Lot 12 (at State and Gutierrez streets).

To RSVP, please contact Dan Wozniak at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.729.5038. For more information on Santa Barbara Village, click here or call 805.729.8828.

Santa Barbara Village, a nonprofit, nondenominational membership organization working under the fiscal sponsorship of the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, serves as an alternative to a retirement or assisted-living facility for people age 50 or older who wish to remain independent and living at home as long as possible.

— Naomi Kovacs is executive director of Santa Barbara Village.

 
