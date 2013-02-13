Santa Maria Girl the Victim of Attempted Kidnapping

Santa Maria police are searching for a suspect in a reported attempted kidnapping Tuesday night of a Santa Maria girl.

Sgt. Jesse Silva said officers were called to the 300 block of West Park Street about 7:30 p.m.

According to Silva, the juvenile victim told police she walking in the area, and when she passed the suspect’s vehicle, the suspect exited the vehicle, grabbed the victim by the arm and attempted to drag her into the vehicle.

Silva said a short struggle ensued and the victim was able to break free and run for help. The suspect fled the area before police arrived.

The suspect was described as an Hispanic male, 40 to 50 years old, clean shaven, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 230 pounds with short black hair and wearing a white tank top. The suspect’s vehicle was described as a large white van, unknown make or model.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781 x277.

