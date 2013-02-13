Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts Holding Auditions for ‘Anything Goes’

Anything Goes is a classic musical comedy set in the 1930s on a cruise ship bound for England. With a fabulous score by Cole Porter and a book with incredible wit and charm, these characters will come to life on the Marjorie Luke Theatre stage early this June.

Auditions will be held Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 18-19, with a dance call on Feb. 20 followed by callbacks on Feb. 21. A mandatory parent orientation will be held Feb. 22. Rehearsals will be Wednesdays and Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. Those ages 11 to 21 are encouraged to audition.

Too big of a commitment? Not sure you want a leading role? We are offering an ensemble package at less than half price, and half the commitment. Come to Friday rehearsals only and learn to sing and dance in a fantastic chorus. Tuition is only $895 for some serious training.

Want extra dance experience? Come take Broadway Jazz with our director/choreographer Jessica Hambright on Tuesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. The cost is $180 for a 10-week session.

For more information or to book your audition time slot, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Jessica Hambright is co-artistic director of the Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts.