Two Suspects Wanted in Connection with REI Thefts

The Santa Barbara Police Department on Wednesday released surveillance images in seeking the public’s help identifying two people suspected in the theft of several pairs of high-end sunglasses from REI at 321 Anacapa St. on Jan. 24.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said the suspects are believed to be connected to similar thefts at other REI stores in Southern California.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Detective John Ingram at 805.897.2331 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , or call anonymously to 805.897.2386

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.