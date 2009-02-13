Cottage Hospital Traffic Access to be Topic of Workshop

Santa Barbara is looking for ways to improve transportation flows in the congested neighborhood.

Improving access to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital will be the subject of a public workshop the city of Santa Barbara is hosting Feb. 24.

The workshop will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Burtness Auditorium on the first floor of Cottage Hospital, 320 W. Pueblo St. The meeting is intended to hear from residents and hospital employees about ways to improve access and move traffic around the hospital complex.

A previous workshop held in November drew about 50 people, said Rob Dayton, Santa Barbara’s principal transportation planner.

“We’re going to be following up with the neighborhood to show them the benefits of what they recommended,” he said. The recommendations will be refined, costs will be considered and the findings will be presented to the Planning Commission on March 12.

Recommendations ranged from adding turn lanes in the area to adding new freeway interchanges, Dayton said. A big item mentioned was the Mission Street and Las Positas Road interchange.

“That’s the most congested area on the 101 in the county and (Cottage Hospital) is the only level two trauma center,” he said. “It’s very important that the area have good access.

For more information, call the city of Santa Barbara at 805.564.5390.

Write to [email protected]