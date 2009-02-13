Cottage Hospital Traffic Access to be Topic of Workshop

The workshop will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Burtness Auditorium on the first floor of Cottage Hospital, 320 W. Pueblo St. The meeting is intended to hear from residents and hospital employees about ways to improve access and move traffic around the hospital complex.
A previous workshop held in November drew about 50 people, said Rob Dayton, Santa Barbara’s principal transportation planner.
“We’re going to be following up with the neighborhood to show them the benefits of what they recommended,” he said. The recommendations will be refined, costs will be considered and the findings will be presented to the Planning Commission on March 12.
Recommendations ranged from adding turn lanes in the area to adding new freeway interchanges, Dayton said. A big item mentioned was the Mission Street and Las Positas Road interchange.
“That’s the most congested area on the 101 in the county and (Cottage Hospital) is the only level two trauma center,” he said. “It’s very important that the area have good access.
For more information, call the city of Santa Barbara at 805.564.5390.
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
×
Payment Information
You are purchasing:
Payment Method
Pay by Credit Card:
Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:
Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.