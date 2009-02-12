Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 7:25 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Workshop Reopens Public Review for Long Range Plan

By UCSB | February 12, 2009 | 11:38 a.m.

The public has another opportunity to comment on portions of the draft environmental impact report for UCSB‘s Long Range Development Plan.

University officials have announced that, as a result of public comments on the DEIR released last spring, several chapters have been revised and are being circulated for public review. The LRDP will help the campus plan its future to the year 2025. The release of the documents last spring followed several years of preparation and planning, as well as presentations to 40 neighborhood, civic, and community organizations.

The seven-week public comment period on the revisions opened Feb. 9 and will close March 30. Public comment will be taken only on the newly circulated chapters covering water supply and demand, wastewater capacity, traffic modeling, population and housing, and greenhouse gas emissions, as well as some miscellaneous parts of the report.

Click here for a pdf version of the chapters open for new comment. Comments may also be mailed to the UCSB Office of Campus Planning & Design, c/o Vision2025, Santa Barbara, CA 93106-1030 or sent via e-mail to [email protected]

The public can learn more about the new and revised material at a community workshop scheduled forMarch 12 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The workshop will be held in the Linda Vista Room at UCSB’s Santa Catalina Hall (formerly Francisco Torres). The address is 6850 El Colegio Road, Goleta, at the corner of El Colegio and Storke Road.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 