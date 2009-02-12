UCSB Workshop Reopens Public Review for Long Range Plan

The public has another opportunity to comment on portions of the draft environmental impact report for UCSB‘s Long Range Development Plan.

University officials have announced that, as a result of public comments on the DEIR released last spring, several chapters have been revised and are being circulated for public review. The LRDP will help the campus plan its future to the year 2025. The release of the documents last spring followed several years of preparation and planning, as well as presentations to 40 neighborhood, civic, and community organizations.

The seven-week public comment period on the revisions opened Feb. 9 and will close March 30. Public comment will be taken only on the newly circulated chapters covering water supply and demand, wastewater capacity, traffic modeling, population and housing, and greenhouse gas emissions, as well as some miscellaneous parts of the report.

Click here for a pdf version of the chapters open for new comment. Comments may also be mailed to the UCSB Office of Campus Planning & Design, c/o Vision2025, Santa Barbara, CA 93106-1030 or sent via e-mail to [email protected]

The public can learn more about the new and revised material at a community workshop scheduled forMarch 12 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The workshop will be held in the Linda Vista Room at UCSB’s Santa Catalina Hall (formerly Francisco Torres). The address is 6850 El Colegio Road, Goleta, at the corner of El Colegio and Storke Road.