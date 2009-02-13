Storm Series Pauses for Weekend

A fast-moving storm blew through Santa Barbara County on Friday morning, the first of several expected to move into the area from the Gulf of Alaska over the next few days.
Scattered rain is possible Saturday, but the National Weather Service said the second storm is not expected to arrive until late Sunday or early Monday, bringing up to an inch of rain with it. A third storm is due Tuesday.
Snow levels dropped to around 3,500 feet Friday and lured South Coast residents into the Santa Ynez Mountains for a taste of the Sierra.
Saturday’s forecast is mostly sunny, with a high temperature near 46 and an overnight low around 34.
Sunday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 and a stiff southeast wind between 21 and 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Winds are expected to increase Sunday night with the arrival of the storm. There’s an 80 percent chance of rain.
Rain is forecast for Presidents’ Day, with a high temperature near 48 and more strong breezes. The rain should taper off Monday night.
