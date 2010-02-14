Mollie Helmuth Marries Max Moore

Weddings

Mollie Amanda Helmuth became the wife of Marine Lance Cpl. Maxwell Thomas Moore at the historic Stow House in Goleta on Nov. 27, 2009.

The autumn weather was perfect that day for the late-morning ceremony, and the brunch reception, held on the expansive Stow House lawn, was lively. It was truly a day of celebration and joy for the bride and groom, as well as the 235 guests in attendance; filled with music, champagne, dancing, whimsy and laughter. A chorus of children close to Mollie and Max’s hearts performed during the ceremony. Melvis Parsley (aka Tony DaPra), dressed in full Elvis plumage, sang for their first dance: “I Can’t Help Falling in Love with You.”

The barefooted bride looked radiant in her mother’s gown (originally worn in 1980), which was redesigned by Mollie and her mom. The dress was a sleeveless confection of white organza and tulle and antique lace with champagne seed-pearl beading, hand-covered champagne buttons and a full length champagne sash that tied into an oversized bow in the back. It had a deep, lace-trimmed back, and she wore a full-length simple veil. Mollie carried a wrapped bouquet of vivid orange and cream gerbera daisies, creamy roses, deep blue delphinium and bright greens.

The handsome groom looked exquisite in his formal U.S. Marine Corps dress blues uniform.

The bridesmaids wore shades of champagne, and the groomsmen were attired in either Marines’ dress blues or black tuxedos with champagne vests and ties.



Mollie is the daughter of Cami and John Helmuth of Santa Barbara. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Cal Poly University in San Luis Obispo, and is completing her M.Ed. in English at UCSB. She was a news reporting intern at Noozhawk in 2008.

Maxwell is the son of Erin Moore of Oakland and Michael Moore of Dublin. He attended SBCC, and is currently serving as a Marine Reservist, completing his training as a helicopter crew chief in North Carolina and San Diego.

The newlyweds enjoyed a romantic honeymoon in Santa Barbara and Cambria.

— Cami Helmuth is the proud mother of the bride.