AutoZone Purchases Retail Building in Astascadero

The 7,500-square-feet retail building at 8195 El Camino Real in Atascadero has been purchased by AutoZone Development Corporation for an undisclosed price.

The building was previously occupied by Hollywood Video, Quiznos and Morningstar Cafe.

Michael Martz and Pamela Scott of Hayes Commercial Group represented the seller in the transaction, and Trampis Chandler of Commercial West Associates represented the buyer.

AutoZone is the nation’s leading retailer of auto parts and accessories and has more than 4,600 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico and Mexico.

“We feel this property is a great opportunity for AutoZone because it offers great signage and visibility on El Camino Real and easy access from the freeway,” Scott said.

Martz added: “Netfix and on-demand movies have changed the need for brick-and-mortar video stores. We are excited that we were able to quickly reposition the property and find a great long-term retail concept like AutoZone.”

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.