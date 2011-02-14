Bishop Diego Mathletes Win Westmont Competition for Second Time

The Bishop Garcia Diego High School Math Team participated Saturday in the 24th annual Westmont Competition, and for the second year in a row, Bishop’s 9-10 team won the written competition.
The 9-10 team members were Yue Cue, Ben Helkey, Andre Kohansamad and Joe Stevenson.
Bishop’s 11-12 team finished third behind Thatcher and Oaks Christian. Bishop senior Christopher Helkey was honored for participating for four years in a row.
The Westmont Competition featured 10 schools. They were Dos Pueblos, San Marcos, Santa Barbara, Cate, Thatcher, SB Family, Oaks Christian, Crescenta Valley and La Canada.
— Ashley Snider is the director of admissions and public relations at Bishop Garcia Diego High School.