Capps Issues Statement About Obama’s Proposed 2012 Budget

The congresswoman says the president is making 'tough choices' to control the deficit

By Ashley Schapitl for Rep. Lois Capps | February 14, 2011 | 6:01 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, released the following statement Monday about President Barack Obama’s fiscal year 2012 budget proposal.

“The president’s budget road map takes the necessary steps to get our fiscal house in order, while creating jobs and growing our economy again by making critical investments in education, infrastructure, and research and development,” Capps said. “If we’re going to ‘win the future, then we need to out-educate, out-build and out-innovate our competitors. And that’s exactly what the president’s budget lays out — a plan to protect Pell Grant increases so students can afford rising college tuition costs, a plan to make sure America’s homes and businesses are connected to 21st-century technologies and a plan to ensure speed up America’s transition to a cleaner, safer energy future.

“While I don’t agree with all of the spending cuts proposed by the president, it’s very clear that he’s making the kind of tough choices to control our deficit. My colleagues and I agree with the need to cut unnecessary spending and for the government to live within its means; but the issue is how to do it in a responsible way so that it doesn’t threaten our ability to compete in a global economy.

“This is where the president’s budget proposal stands in sharp contrast to the temporary government spending bill proposed by the new Republican majority in the House of Representatives last week. This proposed legislation, which the House will consider this week, would slash the very investments America needs to prepare our workers to compete, and that will create the jobs of the 21st century. That’s the height of irresponsibility.”

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 
