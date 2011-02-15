It’s Business as Usual After Crash for Fast Frame Shop on State Street

The day after an elderly man accidentally drove his SUV into the Fast Frame building at 1333 State St., the Santa Barbara frame shop and gallery was open for business Monday.

On Sunday evening, a man backed through the glass display window of the downtown shop while attempting to park his car. Store owner Dave Lombardi said the window and a few pictures on display at the front of the store were destroyed.

He said the damage looked worse than it was, and that his insurance company will pay for the damages. No one was injured in the incident.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.