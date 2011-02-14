Goleta Mayor, Director to Appear on Poodle Radio
The city officials will discuss the governor's plan to eliminate redevelopment agencies
By Valerie Kushnerov, City of Goleta | February 14, 2011 | 5:56 p.m.
Goleta Mayor Margaret Connell and Vyto Adomaitis, the director of Redevelopment, Neighborhood Services and Public Safety, will be guests on Poodle Radio, a public affairs show, to discuss the impact of Gov. Jerry Brown’s proposal to eliminate redevelopment agencies.
The show will air at 8 a.m. this Tuesday, Feb. 15 at KCSB-FM, 91.9, with host Colin Marshall.
Click here to listen online. For more information, call 805.961.7500.
— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.
