Hollister Launches Lego Robotics After-School Program

Hollister Elementary School’s commitment to science and math education extends to a new after-school program.

Thanks to a donation to the school, 4950 Anita Lane in Santa Barbara, for the LEGO Robotics kits and to its dedicated teachers, students have the option to enroll in an affordable LEGO Robotics program after school.

Initially, Principal Ryan Sparre, one of the LEGO Robotics instructors, worried that the new course wouldn’t fill up. But as soon as the sign-up form was released in the Friday Folder, students were observed sending their parents into the office to turn in the form immediately. The resulting outpouring of interest filled the program plus some.

Fortunately, another teacher volunteered to be involved, and the program was expanded to include all of the interested fourth- through sixth-graders at the school.

There is more than a little serendipity involved in this launch of this program. Initially, there was the support from a community donor that led Hollister School to investigate LEGO Robotics. Next, the school learned that there were experienced students in the MESA Engineering Program at UCSB who were willing to mentor grade school students. Finally, as the school prepared to launch its program in January, it learned through a PTA contact that the Dos Pueblos Engineering Program had a grant to support outreach to the local schools.

Now, as Hollister launches its first class in LEGO Robotics, there are plans to join the LEGO League in the fall with the support of the mentors from the Dos Pueblos Engineering Program.

The opportunity for students to be excited and engaged with math and science is priceless. With the school hours devoted to core curriculum, this new program provides students with the opportunity to apply and expand upon what they have learned. The hope is that experiencing fun and interesting applications will keep students interested in math and science far beyond Hollister Elementary School.

— Mary Raven is PTA president for Hollister Elementary School.