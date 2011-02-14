Friday, April 27 , 2018, 3:24 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Business

Matthew Rumley Joins Law Offices of John J. Thyne III

Bankruptcy law associate attorney will specialize in Chapter 7 and Chapter 13

By John Thyne III, Law Offices of John J. Thyne III | February 14, 2011 | 8:10 p.m.

Matthew Rumley
Matthew Rumley

Matthew Rumley has joined the Law Offices of John J. Thyne III as a bankruptcy law associate attorney who will specialize in Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 personal bankruptcies for clients.

Rumley is a longtime Santa Barbara resident and a 2010 graduate of the Santa Barbara College of Law.

He has extensive real estate finance, investment and debt management experience, and works with SG Private Wealth Advisors handling high-end residential and commercial financing.

Rumley joins attorneys Jason Toon, who has been practicing bankruptcy law for more than 12 years, and John Thyne, who served as a staff attorney for the bankruptcy court in the 10th Circuit before
coming to Santa Barbara.

Rumley can be reached at 805.963.9958 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

The Law Offices of John J. Thyne III are located at 2000 State St. in Santa Barbara.

— John Thyne III is the owner, attorney and broker with the Law Offices of John J. Thyne III.

