Friday, April 27 , 2018, 3:35 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Council to Discuss Up to $2 Million in Library Improvements

City staff say the courtyard project could yield better public safety and more revenue

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | February 15, 2011 | 1:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council will discuss Tuesday whether to support renovations to the Central Library’s courtyard.

City staff are estimating that the costs for the project could reach $2 million, depending on the final design and the construction bids.

“The concept envisions removal of walls to make the area level,” the project’s staff report said, and changes to the area would be similar to the Jardin de las Granadas, the open space across from the downtown library at 40 E. Anapamu St.

City staff said they hope the changes would result in increased public safety, more community use and revenue generation for the library. Reduced maintenance costs also could result, as well as a public space for art.

The city awarded the bid for the project to Campbell & Campbell Architects after interviewing five companies for the job. While $150,000 was approved last year for the renovations, an additional $68,478 would be needed to start the process.

Tuesday’s City Council meeting will begin at 2 p.m. in City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

