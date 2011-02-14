Southbound Highway 101 Reopened at Hollister Exit
All lanes were closed early Monday afternoon after a truck collision
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | 1:45 p.m.
| February 14, 2011 | 4:52 p.m.
A truck collision closed all lanes of southbound Highway 101 at the Winchester/Hollister exit in Goleta early Monday afternoon,.
Though the collision blocked all lanes, drivers were able to exit at the Winchester/Hollister off-ramp and get back on the highway at the on-ramp. Caltrans reported that all lanes had reopened by 1:25 p.m.
Drivers were advised to use Highway 154 instead if traveling south from North Santa Barbara County or above.
— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.