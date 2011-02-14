Friday, April 27 , 2018, 3:36 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Faulty Installation of Suspension Anchors, Wires Blamed in UCSB Ceiling Collapse

University releases results of an engineering investigation into October incident

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | February 14, 2011 | 5:28 p.m.

An exterior ceiling collapse at UCSB’s Bren Hall in late October has been traced to flaws in the installation of suspension anchors and suspension wires, according to the results of an engineering investigation released Monday by UCSB.

The investigation concluded that the anchors were insufficiently embedded in the concrete structure, and that the wires weren’t uniformly tensioned.

Jack Wolever, the director of Design & Construction Services at UCSB, said the flaws caused an unequal load in the ceiling and failure of the suspension system.

UCSB said in a news release that all such ceilings have been removed, and that new plaster ceilings will be installed this summer.

The portion of ceiling that collapsed was estimated to be 20 feet by 25 feet and 4,000 pounds. The elevator was not damaged, and no injuries were reported.

Bren Hall, built in 2002, houses the Bren School of Environmental Science & Management. It was the first laboratory building to receive the U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED Platinum Award.

Click here to view the full report of the investigation.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 