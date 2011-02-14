Faulty Installation of Suspension Anchors, Wires Blamed in UCSB Ceiling Collapse

An exterior ceiling collapse at UCSB’s Bren Hall in late October has been traced to flaws in the installation of suspension anchors and suspension wires, according to the results of an engineering investigation released Monday by UCSB.

The investigation concluded that the anchors were insufficiently embedded in the concrete structure, and that the wires weren’t uniformly tensioned.

Jack Wolever, the director of Design & Construction Services at UCSB, said the flaws caused an unequal load in the ceiling and failure of the suspension system.

UCSB said in a news release that all such ceilings have been removed, and that new plaster ceilings will be installed this summer.

The portion of ceiling that collapsed was estimated to be 20 feet by 25 feet and 4,000 pounds. The elevator was not damaged, and no injuries were reported.

Bren Hall, built in 2002, houses the Bren School of Environmental Science & Management. It was the first laboratory building to receive the U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED Platinum Award.

