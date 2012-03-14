Get Inside Look at Law Enforcement with Goleta Citizens Academy

Have you ever wanted to learn more about all of the different types of services our law enforcement personnel provide? Are you hooked on shows like CSI?

The Goleta Citizens Academy, hosted by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and the City of Goleta, will kick off with a class from 6 to 9 p.m. April 18 in City Council Chambers, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B in Goleta.

The course will continue at various locations on Wednesday evenings through May 30, with a graduation barbecue scheduled for June 2.

The Goleta Citizens Academy offers the opportunity to learn more about what the Sheriff’s Department does on a day-by-day basis. You’ll get an insider look at the various departments over the course of seven weeks.

Topics will include a history of the department, how a deputy sheriff is trained, forensics, SWAT, narcotics, bomb squad, dive team and much more.

The academy will also include a tour of the Main Jail, the Santa Barbara County Courthouse and the Emergency Communications Center.

Call Goleta Community Resource Deputy Greg Sorenson at 805.968.3878 to register. The class is limited to 20 people, so sign up soon!

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.