Driver Hurt in Rollover on Highway 101 On-Ramp at Fairview Avenue in Goleta

A female driver suffered minor injuries Tuesday in a single-vehicle rollover on the Fairview Avenue on-ramp of northbound Highway 101 in Goleta.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department was called to the scene about 12:45 p.m., according to Capt. David Sadecki.

He said the driver was treated for her injuries at the scene by first responders, then transported via ambulance to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

Traffic slowed in the area, but all lanes of Highway 101 remained open. The on-ramp was closed for a brief time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, Sadecki said.

County Fire was assisted by the California Highway Patrol, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and American Medical Response.

