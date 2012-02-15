Monday, April 2 , 2018, 9:42 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Business

Mark Rincon Joins MNS Engineers’ Water Resources Division

Veteran principal engineer and senior project manager got start with East Bay Municipal Utility District

By Nieko Biskner for MNS Engineers | February 15, 2012 | 3:01 p.m.

Mark Rincon
Mark Rincon

MNS Engineers has announced the addition of Mark Rincon PE to the Santa Barbara-based company’s Water Resources Division. A leader in the water infrastructure field, Rincon has more than 28 years of professional experience to further strengthen the MNS Water Resources team.

Rincon specializes in management of total project delivery, including planning, design, construction, start up and operations. He has extensive experience in infrastructure rehabilitation and capital improvement projects, including various construction delivery methods.

Previously, Rincon served as principal engineer and senior project manager for large international engineering firms. He was responsible for various projects, including water, wastewater, stormwater, groundwater studies, designs, tender packages and construction management. He served as senior project manager/design manager in Raleigh, N.C.; Los Angeles; and San Juan, Puerto Rico. After starting his career at the East Bay Municipal Utility District, a leading water and wastewater utility in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, he most recently has completed a number of water resources projects in Melbourne, Australia.

Rincon will serve as the engineering market leader for the Water Resources Division at MNS and can be reached at 805.692.6921.

MNS Engineers provides quality infrastructure consulting services to the transportation, water resources, federal and government services markets throughout California. Click here for more information, or call 805.692.

— Nieko Biskner is marketing and business development manager at MNS Engineers.

