George Baker, Paul Sandler Join Montecito Medical Acquisition & Development Co.

Baker will serve as chief investment officer, and Sandler will add on the role of chief financial officer

George Baker and Paul Sandler have joined Montecito Medical Acquisition & Development Company, a leading medical-related real estate company, as chief investment officer and chief financial officer, respectively.

Baker will be responsible for managing and coordinating the company’s equity partnerships and investment strategy as well overseeing the company’s transactions group, which coordinates all acquisitions and dispositions.

Baker has served on Montecito’s Investment Committee since 2006 and has overseen more than $500 million in medical real estate investments.

“George has been involved with Montecito for almost a decade now as a founding partner of the company and long-term member of our Board of Directors,” CEO Chip Conk said. “We are thrilled he is expanding into a hands-on role, his broad experience, expertise in real estate and history of building successful businesses will be a strong asset to MMAC.”

Before this, Baker was president of Capital Creek Investments, an investment firm based in Aspen, Colo. He has been involved in the financing and operations of numerous businesses in the United States and Europe.

Baker is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and resides in Aspen, Colo.

“With over 25 years of broad real estate experience, Paul brings a long and distinguished track record to MMAC,” Conk said. “Paul’s strong credentials and expertise in development, financing, operations and partnership syndications brings a lot of strength to our team. We are very pleased that he will be playing a vital role in Montecito’s future.”

Sandler is one of the founding partners of the company and has expanded his responsibilities into a day-to-day role.

Sandler joins the company from Sandler Orr LLC, a private equity firm he co-founded in 2000. In 1987, Sandler was recruited by CSX Corporation to help lead the company into real estate development. Sandler was president of the companies wholly-owned real estate development subsidiary, CSX Realty, and was responsible for the development, sale and management of the company’s considerable real estate holdings and partnerships.

Prior to this, Sandler held senior financial positions with real estate developers in the Boston area. Early in his career, he spent eight years with the Coopers and Lybrand Boston office as a practicing certified public accountant. His primary focus was on emerging companies to enhance profitability, improve the company’s financial structure and prepare for public offering.

Sandler received his undergraduate degree from Boston University in economics and an MBA from the University of Massachusetts.

— Joellyn Conk represents Montecito Medical Acquisition & Development Company.