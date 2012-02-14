Rotary Club of Goleta Helps Celebrate City’s 10th Birthday

Members help serve cake and lemonade in honor of Sunday's sweet occasion

Members of the Rotary Club of Goleta helped the City of Goleta celebrate its 10th birthday on Sunday.

The bands played from Goleta Valley Junior High School and Dos Pueblos and San Marcos high schools.

There were booths with pictures showing the history of Goleta, a beautiful cake, balloons and lemonade served by members of the Rotary Club of Goleta.

Past and present mayors and council members were there to cut the cake. The Rotary Club of Goleta was there to show its continued commitment serving the community.

The Rotary Club of Goleta meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road. Guests are always welcome.

Click here for more information about the Rotary Club of Goleta, or contact membership chairwoman Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or Senn at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.