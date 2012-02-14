Santa Barbara Music Club Accepting Applications for Scholarship Awards

The application deadline is Feb. 27, and auditions will be held March 17

The Santa Barbara Music Club announces the availability of its Scholarship Awards for students pursuing a classical musical education.

Instrumental applicants are eligible through age 25, and vocal applicants through age 30.

This year the Scholarship Committee will consider student applicants also having a jazz emphasis. Such students must nonetheless present a classical genre piece as one of their two audition selections.

Scholarship eligibility is limited to residents of Santa Barbara County. Applicants must be studying in or have graduated from schools within Santa Barbara County (including home schooling). Students coming from outside the county to attend a college in Santa Barbara County are not eligible. P.O. box addresses are not acceptable.

The postmark deadline is Monday, Feb. 27, with auditions scheduled for Saturday, March 17.

For more information, contact Ann Dwelley of the SBMC Scholarship Committee at 805.897.3339 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Suzanne Duffy is a publicist for the Santa Barbara Music Club.