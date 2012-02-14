Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee Endorses Williams, Farr

At its endorsement meeting last Wednesday, the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee voted to endorse Das Williams for 37th State Assembly District and re-endorse Doreen Farr to represent the Third District on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

The recommendations and votes were preceded by a presentation and complete report on interviews of the candidates by the SBWPC Candidate Assessment Teams.

The CAT that interviewed Williams noted that he was well-aligned with issues that SBWPC ardently supports.

In particular, Williams voted yes on Assembly Bill 222 relating to Individual Health Care Coverage for Maternity Services, and co-sponsored AB 210 to extend this provision to group insurance. He supported AB 131, allowing students that qualify for in-state tuition at public colleges and universities, regardless of immigration status, to be eligible for institutional financial aid awards.

The CAT that interviewed Farr noted her dedication and action on the issues SBWPC promotes. She has been effective in the protection of biodiversity, coastal access and water quality, and has advocated for the elimination of hydraulic fracturing, which has led to tougher county standards. She has worked to expand the Thrive program of the First 5 Commission to connect low-income families with services including child care, and her support for the countywide poverty study.

Now in its 24th year, the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee is dedicated to furthering gender equality and other feminist values through political and social action, and educational activities. As a political action committee, it endorses women and men candidates who actively support its goals and promote a feminist agenda. It is also committed to taking social action against discrimination based on gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion, age or disability.

— Jane Gray represents the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee.