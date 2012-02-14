Monday, April 2 , 2018, 10:00 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

SBCC Trustees Select Members for Presidential Search Committee

Three of the 16 volunteers represent the community; the other 13 come from groups within the college

By Joan Galvan for SBCC | February 14, 2012 | 6:39 p.m.

Last Thursday, the SBCC District Board of Trustees finalized the 16-member search committee for the hiring of the new college superintendent/president.

Three of the 16 volunteer members are from the community, while the other 13 represent various constituent groups within the college.

“We were delighted with the public response to our request for community involvement on the committee, and thank everyone who applied,” said Dr. Peter Haslund, board president. “It was a difficult choice, but we are very pleased with the candidates who were selected.”

The community members-at-large are Dr. Ronald Gallo, president and chief executive officer of the Santa Barbara Foundation, and Billie Maunz, owner of the nonprofit consulting firm Nonprofit Management & Fundraising Solutions and former executive director of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

The community member chosen to represent SBCC Continuing Education is Dr. Marianne Russell Kugler, a retired higher education administrator and instructor and current Continuing Education student.

Other members of the SBCC presidential search committee are Dr. Ofelia Arellano, Marilynn Spaventa, Jason Walker and Marsha Wright (management); Liz Auchincloss, Cindy Salazar-Rangel and Carlos Macias (classified staff); JJ Englert (Associated Student Body Senate); Dr. Dean Nevins, Bonnie Chavez and Dr. Kelly Lake (faculty Academic Senate); Dr. Lynne Stark (Instructors Association); and Kandy Luria-Budgor (Foundation for SBCC).

Nevins and Gallo were named committee co-chairs. They will work closely with SBCC Human Resources and Stanton-Chase, the consultant firm selected by the board to assist with the presidential search. The committee will interview selected candidates in March and April and make its final recommendations to the board by mid-April.

After interviews, site visits and a public forum, the board is expected to announce its final candidate by mid-May.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.

