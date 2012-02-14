Susan Ann Darley: The Bliss of ‘Being’ in Business

In other words, don’t try to outthink your competitors or overthink your business

Perhaps it’s just a bad hangover from enthusiastic New Year’s resolutions, but recently I’ve turned off the sports channel to watch the 2012 marathon race many business owners are running in. Overly ambitious brain cells are lighting up and literally shouting, “I gotta outthink, outrun and outstrategize the competition to survive.” It’s in the air, and it’s in full gear.

Whoa, slow down horsy and enjoy the view. Take a long sip of water from the stream of life to replenish your dehydrated body from “running on empties.” The best strategy yet may be to watch the competition wear out their new Nike running shoes as you rediscover the heart and soul of your business and remember why you started it in the first place.

I don’t think it was to kill yourself.

Every professional athlete who trains understands the critical element of concentration, focus and right-thinking. If that doesn’t take place, they are handicapped before they set their body in motion. When they hit the ground running without mental acumen, the proverbial hamster wheel ride ensues.

This concept is not high math. It’s simple. Yet, it takes a bit of discipline and certainly more when you’re running 90 miles per hour to physically slow down. Then it takes even more discipline to quiet down in order to calm your mind and reprogram for success that nurtures you and your business.

Would you believe that this has nothing — absolutely nothing — to do with your competition, the lousy economy or predictions of doom and gloom for the world?

It has everything to do with you and the choices you make in every waking moment. The problem is the proliferation of choices that are available. How do you know which way to go or what to choose in any given moment?

You feel it. You trust it. Then you act.

When you’re running 90 miles per hour, you’re acting first, and that is when poor decisions and choices are made. Life becomes a grab bag of hopes and desires, hits and misses, and exhaustion. That doesn’t make for good business.

Average consumers today are feeling their way through the business landscape and will connect with you through the heart and soul of your business. They will appreciate you being fully present with them and not always “busy.”

As you adapt to the “feeling” side of business, you will learn how to be more efficient, organized and at ease. You will also begin to feel your way out of dilemmas and meet challenges with renewed energy.

Or you can continue to run and perhaps even beat the competition like Cliff Young did.

A few years ago in Australia, the 61-year-old farmer entered a grueling 400-kilometer race wearing coveralls and galoshes. As the younger well-trained athletes who competed with him laughed, Young went on to win the race in record time — a full day and a half before competition 40 years his junior. How did he do the impossible? Nobody told him he was supposed to sleep.

— Through her business, Mindset Management, Susan Ann Darley coaches and writes for businesses, entrepreneurs and artists from all disciplines. She offers a complimentary coaching session. For more information, click here, email her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.845.3036.