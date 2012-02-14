Monday, April 2 , 2018, 9:51 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 

Susan Ann Darley: The Bliss of ‘Being’ in Business

In other words, don’t try to outthink your competitors or overthink your business

By Susan Ann Darley, Noozhawk Columnist | February 14, 2012 | 7:47 p.m.

Perhaps it’s just a bad hangover from enthusiastic New Year’s resolutions, but recently I’ve turned off the sports channel to watch the 2012 marathon race many business owners are running in. Overly ambitious brain cells are lighting up and literally shouting, “I gotta outthink, outrun and outstrategize the competition to survive.” It’s in the air, and it’s in full gear.

Whoa, slow down horsy and enjoy the view. Take a long sip of water from the stream of life to replenish your dehydrated body from “running on empties.” The best strategy yet may be to watch the competition wear out their new Nike running shoes as you rediscover the heart and soul of your business and remember why you started it in the first place.

I don’t think it was to kill yourself.

Every professional athlete who trains understands the critical element of concentration, focus and right-thinking. If that doesn’t take place, they are handicapped before they set their body in motion. When they hit the ground running without mental acumen, the proverbial hamster wheel ride ensues.

This concept is not high math. It’s simple. Yet, it takes a bit of discipline and certainly more when you’re running 90 miles per hour to physically slow down. Then it takes even more discipline to quiet down in order to calm your mind and reprogram for success that nurtures you and your business.

Would you believe that this has nothing — absolutely nothing — to do with your competition, the lousy economy or predictions of doom and gloom for the world?

It has everything to do with you and the choices you make in every waking moment. The problem is the proliferation of choices that are available. How do you know which way to go or what to choose in any given moment?

You feel it. You trust it. Then you act.

When you’re running 90 miles per hour, you’re acting first, and that is when poor decisions and choices are made. Life becomes a grab bag of hopes and desires, hits and misses, and exhaustion. That doesn’t make for good business.

Average consumers today are feeling their way through the business landscape and will connect with you through the heart and soul of your business. They will appreciate you being fully present with them and not always “busy.”

As you adapt to the “feeling” side of business, you will learn how to be more efficient, organized and at ease. You will also begin to feel your way out of dilemmas and meet challenges with renewed energy.

Or you can continue to run and perhaps even beat the competition like Cliff Young did.

A few years ago in Australia, the 61-year-old farmer entered a grueling 400-kilometer race wearing coveralls and galoshes. As the younger well-trained athletes who competed with him laughed, Young went on to win the race in record time — a full day and a half before competition 40 years his junior. How did he do the impossible? Nobody told him he was supposed to sleep.

— Through her business, Mindset Management, Susan Ann Darley coaches and writes for businesses, entrepreneurs and artists from all disciplines. She offers a complimentary coaching session. For more information, click here, email her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.845.3036.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 