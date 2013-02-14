Assemblyman Williams Selected for Key State Posts

California Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, has been selected to serve on three state agencies and chair a committee that he has served on for a year.

Williams was reappointed to the California Coastal Conservancy, the California Wildlife Conservation Board and the California Public Library Construction and Renovation Board. Williams was also named chair of the Select Committee on Innovative Green Financing Mechanisms.

“I have made a lifelong commitment to preserving and appreciating the environment and our natural surroundings,” Williams said. “At the end of the day, what matters most is that we can all come together and enjoy, appreciate and respect our beautiful, peaceful California landscape. These appointments will help me to continue advocating for protection of our natural resources and increasing the viability of green building.”

The California Coastal Conservancy is a state agency that intends to protect, restore and enhance coastal resources, and to provide access to the shore. The Wildlife Conservation Board was created by legislation in 1947 to administer a capital outlay program for wildlife conservation and related public recreation.

The California Public Library Construction and Renovation Board establishes policies, rules and regulations and makes grant award decisions for the California State Library, which serves as the central reference and research library for state government and the Legislature.

The speaker of the Assembly also previously selected Williams to serve as chair of the Higher Education Committee and to sit on the Education, Natural Resources and Utilities and Commerce committees.

