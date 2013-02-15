Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 8:54 am | A Few Clouds 55º

 
 
 
 

Business

BizHawk: The Training Room Opens Upstairs Gym

Read 'N Post to host Montecito opening, Radius promotes Brad Frohling and Hardy Diagnostics opens manufacturing facility in Ohio

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 15, 2013 | 12:56 a.m.

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]]

A new gym for Santa Barbara residents serious about their fitness has opened in the upstairs of The Training Room at 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez, Suite 110.

The gym, which for five years focused only on sports medicine and personal training, has leased the space upstairs and transformed what used to be an architect’s office into a state-of-the-art training facility.

Owner Mark Brisby, who has 33 years of experience in athletic training and sports medicine, has brought on pilates and yoga instructor Emilee Garfield, who had been offering her expertise out of her home for the past 15 years.

A grand opening and open house for the monthly fee gym will be March 1.

“We want people here,” Brisby said this week, underscoring the idea of a client working with a personal trainer. “Most people don’t like to exercise.”

Read ‘N Post to Host Opening

The Read ‘N Post store in the Montecito Country Mart on Coast Village Road will hold an informal “rough ‘n ready” opening in late February or early March.

“Construction is almost done on our new store, and we expect to informally open soon,” owner/manager Jan Hendrickson said in a news release.

The Read ‘N Post store and post office had occupied the same location at 1046 Coast Village Road for more than 30 years before losing the lease last April. Shortly after, the store moved nearby into smaller spaces in the courtyard walkway across from Vons.

An official U.S. post office is also part of the store that carries greeting cards and gifts, but it’s temporarily in a separate space.

Brad Frohling Promoted to Principal

Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments has announced that Brad Frohling has been promoted to principal from senior vice president.

Brad Frohling
Brad Frohling

Frohling joins co-founders Steve Brown, Steve Golis and Bob Tuler — and recently named partner Paul Gamberdella — at the helm of the Santa Barbara commercial real estate brokerage firm.

Frohling was recruited by Radius in early 2002, just a few months after the company’s founding.

“This is a tremendous honor to take a leadership position alongside some of the most respected commercial brokers in the region,” Frohling said in a news release. “Becoming a partner at Radius feels like a natural culmination after being a part of this team for more than 10 years.”

Hardy Diagnostics Opens Midwest Facility

Hardy Diagnostics, a Santa Maria company, has a total of two manufacturing facilities after opening up shop this month in Springboro, Ohio.

The new production site allows Hardy Diagnostics to provide better service to its microbiology laboratory customers, especially those located on the East Coast. Springboro is a suburb of Cincinnati and Dayton.

Hardy Diagnostics invested more than $2 million in its state-of-the-art clean room facilities, which are slightly larger than the manufacturing facility in Santa Maria.

Couple Purchase Moving Company

Santa Barbara resident Kaila Cattaneo and her fiancé, Connor Brunkhorst, have purchased Central Coast-based moving company University Movers.

Previous owner and founder Joey Maida started University Movers while attending UC Santa Barbara in 2000.

Plow to Porch to Add Second Location

Patterson Plus Self-Storage announced this week that Plow to Porch Organics, at 3204 State St., will be adding a second location in Santa Barbara.

Plow to Porch, which will open its second location at 5329 Calle Real off of North Patterson Avenue, provides a local organic/pesticide free produce delivery service to members who subscribe and also sells local organic/pesticide free items at their State Street Market and now at Plow to Porch Express.

The company will be taking over the Twin Cups drive-up coffee and yogurt business sometime in February, and Plow to Porch will begin offering a drive-up seasonal fresh organic juice bar and fresh yogurt parfaits, according to a news release.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

