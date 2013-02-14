Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 8:49 am | A Few Clouds 55º

 
 
 
 

COAST to Lead Eastside Walk of New Pedestrian Improvements on Milpas Street

By Caitlin Carlson for COAST | updated logo | February 14, 2013 | 12:34 p.m.

[Note: Because of rain, the walk has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 26. Same time, same starting location.]

Eastside Walks, a project of the Coalition for Sustainable Transportation (COAST), will be hosting a neighborhood walk on Feb. 19 with the Eastside community to test out the new pedestrian improvements to Milpas Street.

Eastside Walks has been working with the City of Santa Barbara to get the word out and to educate all road users about the new pedestrian crossings at Milpas and Yanonali and Milpas and Ortega.

In conjunction with the recent pedestrian stings put on by the Police Department and traffic engineers last week, we want to have this walk to celebrate the progress we’ve made in the Eastside so far and to also educate the public on how the pedestrian activated flashers should work. These improvements are only as good as the people who utilize them properly!

We will meet at 9 a.m. in front of the Eastside Library at 1102 E. Montecito St., then will walk to the Milpas and Yanonali intersection and use the pedestrian-activated flashers. From there we will walk down to the intersection of Milpas and Ortega and do the same thing. We will end the walk at Milpas and Ortega.

This walk will just be one piece of the puzzle as the city continues to make improvements to the Eastside.

— Caitlin Carlson is a project director for COAST.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 