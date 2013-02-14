Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 8:39 am | A Few Clouds 55º

 
 
 
 

A Different Point of View Hosts Meeting of Santa Barbara Teen Coalition

By Lynn Houston for A Different Point of View | February 14, 2013 | 6:38 p.m.

A Different Point of View, a nonprofit charity that uses flight lessons as launching pads to help change the course of history for youth who are at risk of losing their way, hosted the bimonthly meeting of the Santa Barbara Teen Coalition at the Santa Barbara Airport’s Visitor’s Center.

The Santa Barbara Teen Coalition is a coalition representing about 45 nonprofit organizations and programs in the Santa Barbara community who serve specifically teens, but youth in general.

The members of the coalition meet bimonthly to exchange ideas and program activities to enhance how local youth are served.

The SBTC’s mission is to network and leverage resources to improve and enhance the healthy lifestyle of teens. The coalition recently received a grant from the Orfalea Foundation, and this month’s meeting focused on how youth service agencies can create programs and activities that teens can mirror for healthy lifestyles.

A Different Point of View’s documentary, featuring several youth who have been given the opportunity to see their world from a different point of view, was shown during the luncheon.

For more information regarding the Santa Barbara Teen Coalition, call Susan Young 805.897.2568, and for A Different Point of View, contact Lynn Houston at 805.698.6784 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Special thanks to the Santa Barbara Airport and Silvergreens Restaurant.

— Lynn Houston represents A Different Point of View.

