Dignity Health Offering Free Online Cardiac Risk Assessment

By Megan Maloney for Dignity Health of the Central Coast | February 14, 2013 | 5:49 p.m.

Current statistics estimate that nearly 2,400 Americans die from cardiovascular disease each day. On this Valentine’s Day, Dignity Health of the Central Coast, which includes Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center, is urging each community member to take care of his or her heart by taking its free, confidential, seven-minute risk assessment.

The program, called HeartAware, is part of our HealthAware online risk assessment, and it’s only a click away.

Individuals who wish to participate can simply log on to any of the three hospital websites at www.arroyograndehospital.org, www.frenchmedicalcenter.org or www.marianmedicalcenter.org and select the HealthAware icon to access the HeartAware cardiac risk assessment.

After completion, each participant will receive a customized report on their risk potential, including lifestyle changes that can be made to promote better heart care. If an individual is deemed at risk, the option to meet with a cardiovascular nurse for a free half hour of additional consultation and testing will also be given.

Offering this free risk assessment program is one of many ways Dignity Health of the Central Coast is making an effort to educate the public on just how serious, yet preventable the condition can be.

— Megan Maloney is the marketing director for Dignity Health of the Central Coast.

 
