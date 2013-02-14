Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 8:50 am | A Few Clouds 55º

 
 
 
 

Students Visualize Supersaurus Towering Over Montessori Center School

By Alyssa Morris for Montessori Center School | February 14, 2013 | 11:57 a.m.

Students at Montessori Center School experience the height of the Supersaurus via dozens of helium balloons. (Montessori Center School photo)
Students at Montessori Center School brought their study of dinosaurs to life.

Students, parents and teachers gathered to create a visualization of what scientists say is the largest known land dinosaur, so that the entire student body (and anyone driving down Fairview Avenue) could imagine themselves at the feet of this towering prehistoric giant.

These lessons are part of how the Montessori method fosters curiosity and a passion for learning in children. Our lessons are designed to capture the imagination of children and to support their natural drive to learn and explore.

The children experienced the height of the dinosaur with awe as the string was lifted — via dozens of helium balloons to create a stunningly clear image of just how tall a Supersaurus (“super lizard”) is believed to have been. The balloons floated more than 54 feet above the exuberant and ecstatic students who cheered and remarked, “Wow, that is really big!”

To further their study of dinosaurs, the class received a plaster cast of the three bones of this behemoth, which were excavated by scientists at the Tate Museum in Wyoming. A single rib of this Jurassic-era herbivore was over 9 feet.

Throughout the day, students from other classes, their teachers and parents, and even neighbors craned their necks ever upward to take in the image of a gigantic inhabitant of Earth and to wonder aloud about the era of these titans. Such wonder is what learning is all about.

— Alyssa Morris is the director of admissions and alumni for Montessori Center School.

