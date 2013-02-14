Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 8:40 am | A Few Clouds 55º

 
 
 
 

Founder Sells Central Coast’s University Movers to Local Couple

By Mike McElhaney for University Movers | February 14, 2013 | 6:20 p.m.

Article Image
Kaila Cattaneo

Central Coast-based moving company University Movers has been purchased by Santa Barbara local Kaila Cattaneo and her fiancé Connor Brunkhorst.

Previous owner and founder Joey Maida started University Movers while still attending UCSB in 2000 with a goal of building a moving company that puts customer service first.

University Movers prides itself on excellent customer service and being at the forefront of the moving industry. Over the last 12 years, it has utilized technology and moving trends to make the moving process more environmentally and customer friendly by recycling leftover electronic waste, and by providing customers with plastic, reusable bins and wardrobe boxes for free.

In addition, it has been dedicated to helping the community by providing pro-bono services to local nonprofits such as the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation and Unity Shoppe. That great reputation within the community and moving industry is a big reason why Cattaneo and Brunkhorst were drawn to University Movers as a business opportunity.

Cattaneo was born and raised on the Central Coast, and spent most of her working life in customer service, and most recently acquired extensive knowledge of the insurance industry while working for Beneflex Insurance Services.

Similarly, Brunkhorst gained invaluable experience and an appreciation for organization and customer service through his work history. He spent two years as a drummer for a touring band where he developed skills in managing, scheduling and accounting.

Connor Brunkhorst
Connor Brunkhorst

After settling in Santa Barbara, he accepted an apprenticeship with a local contractor and within a year was managing and running his own job sites.

“We’re looking forward to building upon the great foundation that Joey Maida set as the founder of this company,” Cattaneo said, “and continuing to provide our customers with the best moving experience possible.”

University Movers is a BBB accredited moving company dedicated to providing better service for its loyal clients and the community as a whole by holding itself to high professional standards and morale. It is capable of handling both residential and commercial moving jobs anywhere in the world, and employs 16 people on the Central Coast.

— Mike McElhaney is a publicist representing University Movers.

