Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 8:31 am | A Few Clouds 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Water District’s System Upgrade Results in Late Bills to Customers

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | February 14, 2013 | 11:51 p.m.

The Goleta Water District’s major billing system upgrade at the end of last year has resulted in late bills to customers.

“We wanted to exercise due diligence to make sure customer data was correct so we didn’t produce incorrect bills, so there was a three-week average delay for January billing and bills are hitting mailboxes today through the weekend,” assistant general manager David Matson said.

Officials explained the delay to customers in a letter with the most recent bills, and have extended the payment deadlines.

The new system can handle pay-by-phone, automatic bill pay, online payment and electronic billing, so customers have more options to pay, Matson said.

People can still pay at the front counter or by mail. Goleta Water District employees will also be using the new system to help customers monitor their water usage and find conservation tips.

He said the district spends about $100,000, and 100,000 pieces of paper, on mailing bills every year, and the move to online billing and payment will save the district money, time and paper resources.

The district hopes to get 20 percent of the 87,500 customers signed up this year, and 1,000 customers already have.

It’s all part of the district’s efforts to lower its operating expenses.

“We have a fairly aggressive capital program,” Matson said. “We’re making investments we need to keep our system sustainable for the long haul.”

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 