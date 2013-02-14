Mini Golf Tournament, Online Auction to Benefit Dos Pueblos News

The Dos Pueblos News program (DPNews) is hosting the first Mini Golf Tournament and third annual Online Auction.

The online auction can be found by clicking here. Items include:

» Dinner for four at the firehouse

» Cruise for six out of the Santa Barbara Harbor

» Yearbooks starting at a fraction of the price

» Circle Bar B horseback riding for two

» One-month Cathedral Oaks Athletics Club family membership

» GolfTec swing evaluation and club fitting

» $5,000 worth of UGG accessories

» YMCA three-month family membership and more

The auction will come to a close at the first Mini Golf Tournament, held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24 at Twin Lakes Golf Course, 6034 Hollister Ave. Twin Lakes Golf Course will build an elaborate mini golf course that will take participants over an hour to complete, full of obstacles and tricky hole placements.

Tickets are available online, at a discounted price, for $8, or at the door for $10.

DPNews is a student produced news program that broadcasts daily for students at DPHS. Every year, the DPNews students compete in a national convention called the Student Television Network.

Make sure to get your putt down here for this event and have a great time!

For more information, contact Macy Broesamle at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or John Dent at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.455.1861.

— Macy Broesamle represents Dos Pueblos News.