Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 8:55 am | A Few Clouds 55º

 
 
 
 

Mini Golf Tournament, Online Auction to Benefit Dos Pueblos News

By Macy Broesamle for Dos Pueblos News | February 14, 2013 | 3:12 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos News program (DPNews) is hosting the first Mini Golf Tournament and third annual Online Auction.

The online auction can be found by clicking here. Items include:

» Dinner for four at the firehouse

» Cruise for six out of the Santa Barbara Harbor

» Yearbooks starting at a fraction of the price

» Circle Bar B horseback riding for two

» One-month Cathedral Oaks Athletics Club family membership

» GolfTec swing evaluation and club fitting

» $5,000 worth of UGG accessories

» YMCA three-month family membership and more

The auction will come to a close at the first Mini Golf Tournament, held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24 at Twin Lakes Golf Course, 6034 Hollister Ave. Twin Lakes Golf Course will build an elaborate mini golf course that will take participants over an hour to complete, full of obstacles and tricky hole placements.

Tickets are available online, at a discounted price, for $8, or at the door for $10.

DPNews is a student produced news program that broadcasts daily for students at DPHS. Every year, the DPNews students compete in a national convention called the Student Television Network.

Make sure to get your putt down here for this event and have a great time!

For more information, contact Macy Broesamle at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or John Dent at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.455.1861.

— Macy Broesamle represents Dos Pueblos News.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 