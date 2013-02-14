Man Missing from Sonoma May Be in Santa Barbara

A Sonoma man reported missing since Feb. 2 recently visited Santa Barbara and may have returned to the area.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said the family of 34-year-old Jason Lewis Kyles believes he may have experienced a psychotic break, and they are concerned for his welfare.

He was last seen in Annadel State Park in Sonoma County. He may be living on the street, Harwood said.

Kyles is describes as 6 feet 6 inches tall and 185 pounds with brown hair and blue/green eyes.

Anyone with information about Kyles’ whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department at 707.565.2867.

