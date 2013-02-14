Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 8:35 am | A Few Clouds 55º

 
 
 
 

Business

Attorney Naomi Dewey Joins Law Firm of Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray

By Marjorie Large for Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray LLP | February 14, 2013 | 10:14 p.m.

Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray LLP is pleased to announce the addition of attorney Naomi Dewey, who has joined the firm’s litigation team.

Naomi Dewey
Naomi Dewey

Dewey’s expertise in litigation, working with business, government and nonprofit clients, will contribute to the firm’s expanding practice areas and industry groups. This addition allows BFAS to continue growing its business and transactional law offering into Ventura County, where Dewey has an established clientele.

“Naomi is a rare find — she’s well connected in our community, with relationships with many of the Tri-Counties’ business leaders,” managing partner Tim Buynak said. “She’s an accomplished litigator with major clients. Naomi will fit perfectly in our firm. She will help expand our litigation footprint as the area’s premier business firm and lend our robust transactional capabilities to her clients. Besides, she’s fun to work with and, overall, is a super person.”

A previous partner at Hardin & Coffin LLP, Dewey has built a litigation practice defending businesses, governmental entities such as the cities of Oxnard and Thousand Oaks, and individuals, in the employment, real estate, business, corporate and nonprofit arenas. She’s a seasoned trial attorney and is fully immersed in our community.

Dewey is the author of California Employment Law, which serves as a resource for employers and employees dealing with California employment law issues.

She is a member of several local organizations, including the Santa Barbara Bar Association, where she serves as CFO, and is a past president of Santa Barbara Women Lawyers. She sits on the board of the National Association of Women’s Business Owners-Santa Barbara Chapter, and is an elected governor of San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Riverside and San Bernardino counties for California Women Lawyers, for whom she also serves as secretary and legal counsel. Dewey also volunteers as a judge for Santa Barbara County’s Teen Court.

Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray LLP serves the needs of the area’s business community, from start-up through operational needs and exit strategies, including tax and estate planning. It has industry and practice groups in business, corporate, venture, governmental, energy, agriculture, employment, litigation, land use, real estate, tax and estate planning and many more. The firm appreciates the success that the local communities have brought to it, allowing a previous merger in late 2012 and the addition of Dewey early this year.

Click here for more information about the firm. Dewey can be reached directly at 805.966.7199 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray LLP.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 