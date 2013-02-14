Attorney Naomi Dewey Joins Law Firm of Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray

Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray LLP is pleased to announce the addition of attorney Naomi Dewey, who has joined the firm’s litigation team.

Dewey’s expertise in litigation, working with business, government and nonprofit clients, will contribute to the firm’s expanding practice areas and industry groups. This addition allows BFAS to continue growing its business and transactional law offering into Ventura County, where Dewey has an established clientele.

“Naomi is a rare find — she’s well connected in our community, with relationships with many of the Tri-Counties’ business leaders,” managing partner Tim Buynak said. “She’s an accomplished litigator with major clients. Naomi will fit perfectly in our firm. She will help expand our litigation footprint as the area’s premier business firm and lend our robust transactional capabilities to her clients. Besides, she’s fun to work with and, overall, is a super person.”

A previous partner at Hardin & Coffin LLP, Dewey has built a litigation practice defending businesses, governmental entities such as the cities of Oxnard and Thousand Oaks, and individuals, in the employment, real estate, business, corporate and nonprofit arenas. She’s a seasoned trial attorney and is fully immersed in our community.

Dewey is the author of California Employment Law, which serves as a resource for employers and employees dealing with California employment law issues.

She is a member of several local organizations, including the Santa Barbara Bar Association, where she serves as CFO, and is a past president of Santa Barbara Women Lawyers. She sits on the board of the National Association of Women’s Business Owners-Santa Barbara Chapter, and is an elected governor of San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Riverside and San Bernardino counties for California Women Lawyers, for whom she also serves as secretary and legal counsel. Dewey also volunteers as a judge for Santa Barbara County’s Teen Court.

Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray LLP serves the needs of the area’s business community, from start-up through operational needs and exit strategies, including tax and estate planning. It has industry and practice groups in business, corporate, venture, governmental, energy, agriculture, employment, litigation, land use, real estate, tax and estate planning and many more. The firm appreciates the success that the local communities have brought to it, allowing a previous merger in late 2012 and the addition of Dewey early this year.

Click here for more information about the firm. Dewey can be reached directly at 805.966.7199 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray LLP.