Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 8:28 am | A Few Clouds 55º

 
 
 
 

Andrew Harper Appointed Director of SBCC’s Center for Lifelong Learning

Board also hears from President Lori Gaskin about the college's response to the Accrediting Commission's findings of mismanagement

By Gabriella Slabiak, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | February 15, 2013 | 2:16 a.m.

SBCC Continuing Education Director Andrew Harper was appointed executive director of the college’s Center for Lifelong Learning after a unanimous vote Thursday by the Board of Trustees.

Andrew Harper
Andrew Harper

Out of 96 applications in what Superintendent/President Lori Gaskin said was a nationwide “extensive recruitment and hiring process,” Harper will begin his new position in September.

“This is a pretty important moment,” Gaskin said. “And the individual who’s before you stood tall amongst the candidates.”

Other college officials also expressed their “joy” of having Harper on board.

Dr. Jack Friedlander, executive vice president for educational programs, shared that he has received great support in favor of the newly chosen executive director and that he’s sure “this will be successful.”

The center is fairly new, having been introduced in late 2012, and is a development of the Continuing Education after its courses became fee based.

“This is a good one,” trustee Marty Blum said about the selection of Harper as director. “We went from 50/50 percent chance of succeeding to at least 90 percent.”

The rest of the meeting touched on sports athletics, accreditation and the Measure V bond.

Gaskin presented a 129-page response to the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges that was put together by a task force.

Multiple surveys were done last fall and will be repeated in the spring to see further development, Gaskin said. The response states the college must have approached the commission’s findings of mismanagement and improved.

“Healing needs to continue and trust needs to be built,” the document states. “The institution is committed to making this happen…”

However, the diagrams presented in the response from the surveys still show a split opinion among faculty and staff.

On the question of whether the board “acts in a manner consistent with its policies and bylaws,” 31.2 percent said they agree and 25.4 percent said they don’t. The rest — 43.4 percent — were equally split between “neutral” and “no knowledge about this/does not apply.”

“I do think it states with honesty what’s going on right now, and what went on,” trustee Lisa Macker said.

A team from the commission will visit the campus at future dates to “validate” the statements.

Noozhawk intern Gabriella Slabiak can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 