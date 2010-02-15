Arts Fund’s Award Applications Now Available

The deadline is March 16 to enter the Individual Artist Award Program

The Arts Fund has announced that the 2010 Individual Artist Award application is now available on its Web site, www.artsfundsb.org.

Or, to receive an application or more information, call 805.965.7321 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

The Individual Artist Award Program is open to Santa Barbara County visual, literary and performing artists older than age 18 who have resided in the county since March 1, 2009, and have not previously won an Individual Artist Award from The Arts Fund. The deadline to submit an application is Tuesday, March 16.

The Arts Fund’s Individual Artist Award Program identifies and rewards artistic excellence in Santa Barbara County. Now in its 21st year, this celebrated program has awarded more than $160,000 in cash prizes and showcased the work of 129 of the community’s best artists. Funded entirely through private donations, the IAA is a vital component in sustaining the artistic vitality of the community.

2010 Individual Artist Awards will be offered in collage and assemblage, drawing, and general fiction. Winners in each category will receive a $2,000 cash prize. Visual arts winners are given a solo exhibition in The Arts Fund Gallery.

The 2010 general fiction winner will give a public reading of his or her work in public venue in Santa Barbara. All IAA winners and honorable mention recipients will be invited to participate in a group exhibition and award ceremony sponsored by The Arts Fund on Sept. 16.

Jurors for the 2010 Individual Artist Award Program include Anette Kubitza, Randy Summer, Judy Larson, Leonardo Nunez, Shelly Lowenkopf and Duane Unkefer.

— Nina Dunbar is executive director of The Arts Fund.