Monday, April 30 , 2018, 6:59 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Cancer Center to Host Reading by Local Author

Beverlye Hyman Fead teams up with her granddaughter to write Nana, What’s Cancer?, providing age-appropriate answers for children

By Daniella Elghanayan | February 15, 2010 | 6:44 p.m.

How do you explain a complicated and frightening disease such as cancer to a young child who is naturally curious with questions? “What causes it?” “Can you catch it?”

Nana, What’s Cancer? by local author Beverlye Hyman Fead
Nana, What’s Cancer? by local author Beverlye Hyman Fead and her granddaughter, Tessa Mae Hamermesh.

At 1:30 p.m. Saturday, the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara will host a reading of Nana, What’s Cancer? by local author Beverlye Hyman Fead and her granddaughter and co-author, Tessa Mae Hamermesh.

In 2002, Fead, a stage IV cancer survivor, was given two months to live. Seven years later, she teamed up with her 11-year-old granddaughter, Tessa Mae, to pen Nana, What’s Cancer?

In this loving conversation, grandmother and granddaughter tackle dozens of questions — written by Hamermesh, who has lost three other grandparents to cancer. Fead provides honest answers that are designed to ease children’s fears by offering them comforting and factual information in a sensitive and child-friendly way.

Nana, What’s Cancer? is a recipient of the prestigious Mom’s Choice Award in the category of Children’s Picture Books (Health & Safety).

The book opens with the title question of “What’s cancer?” and follows with topics such as what causes the disease and why some cancers are different than others. A Montecito resident, Fead is a longtime supporter of the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara. She is also the author of I Can Do This: Living with Cancer, Tracing a Year of Hope.

A question-and-answer session and book signing will follow the reading, which will be in the Cancer Resource Library at the Cancer Center. Children and adults are encouraged to attend, and the first 30 people to RSVP will receive a free copy of the book (courtesy of the American Cancer Society).

The event is free. For more information or to RSVP, contact the Cancer Center at 805.898.2116 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 