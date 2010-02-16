Crews Respond to House Fire on Chino Street

The blaze was confined to one bedroom of the unoccupied Santa Barbara home

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1428 Chino St. early Monday.

Three engines, one truck company and a battalion chief responded to the blaze about 1 a.m. They found an unoccupied home and forced entry into the structure.

Hose lines were quickly deployed, and the fire was confined to one bedroom. The fire was under control at 1:12 a.m.

There were no reported injuries to occupants or firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The department urges residents to check their smoke detectors to make sure they are operational and that batteries are replaced as needed.

— Ryan DiGuilio is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.