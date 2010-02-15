It’s No Joke: Alum Josh Duvendeck to Headline Dos Pueblos Comedy Night

The rising star and other comedians will perform a night of improv Friday in a fundraiser for the school

Rising comedy star and Dos Pueblos High School alumnus Josh Duvendeck will perform with several other comedians for a night of improv Friday at the school, 7266 Alameda Ave. in Goleta.

Duvendeck most recently was featured in a handful of episodes of NBC’s comedy series Parks and Recreation alongside comedy superstar Amy Poehler.

DP Comedy Night will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Dos Pueblos Performing Arts Center, and Duvendeck, who lives and works in Los Angeles, seemed excited to be returning to his hometown when he spoke recently with Noozhawk.

Duvendeck, who graduated from Dos Pueblos in 2004, said he credits the school’s theater and improv groups for sparking his interest in performance.

The school’s improv group, started by two seniors during Duvendeck’s freshman year, was led by veteran comedy writer Bill Steinkellner, known for his work on the show Cheers and with comedy groups Second City and the Groundlings.

“Once a week I had the best improv training out there, for free,” Duvendeck said. “I would laugh harder than I’ve ever laughed.”

After graduating from Dos Pueblos, Duvendeck studied theater at USC and worked with its improv group Commedus Interruptus.

Duvendeck said he watched Saturday Night Live every week growing up, and working with SNL veteran Poehler on Parks and Recreation was a fantastic opportunity.

“I always thought she was hilarious,” he said. “She’s one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet.”

Duvendeck has been on five episodes of Parks and Recreation, and since his character breaks up with one of the main stars in an episode that premiered on Valentine’s Day, “there’s no guarantee I’ll be back.”

But he said his days are busy, even if he doesn’t return to any episodes. Duvendeck just finished his intermediate level of comedy classes at the Groundlings and has formed his own comedy troupe, Trustfall, which will perform together at Friday’s event.

Duvendeck encourages aspiring comics to get together with friends to write and perform their pieces.

“Even if they’re not that great, he said, “it’s important to get your ideas out there.”

Tickets for Friday’s fundraiser are $10 for adults and $8 for students. To purchase tickets, click here or visit the school’s business office. Tickets also will be available at the door. All proceeds will benefit Dos Pueblos High School.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .