Kick Up Your Heels at Vieja Valley School Fundraiser

Saturday's festivities include music by King Bee, catered dinner, and live and silent auctions

Pull on jeans, put on a cowboy hat and saddle up for some fun at a celebration fundraiser for Vieja Valley School, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Santa Barbara Carriage Museum, 129 Castillo St.

All proceeds will go toward the art, music, computer science, science lab and physical education classes at the school.

Cowboy up for dancing and live music by King Bee, a local band known for “retro rock ‘n’ roll that’s highly danceable and groovy.” They’ll perform everything from Elvis Presley to Elvis Costello.

Dinner will be catered by Shalhoob, with desserts by Fresco and Java Station.

Live and silent auctions items will be available for purchase, including Lasik eye surgery by Doug Katsev, stand-up paddle boards, a two-night stay at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, wine tours, B-52s concert tickets and dinner at the Chumash Casino, and many more. Sponsors for the event include Boone Graphics, Toyota of Santa Barbara and Chuck’s Waterfront Grill.

There will also be a $25 raffle to win a diamond necklace by Gillio Coin and Jewelry.

Tickets for the event are $50, with two or more tickets discounted to $45 each. In addition, a bonus package, which includes unlimited beer/wine, is $100 per person or $175 per couple.

To purchase tickets, call Vieja Valley School at 805.967.1239. For more information, send an e-mail to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Laura Kronen is an event organizer.