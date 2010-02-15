Monday, April 30 , 2018, 7:00 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Margo Kline: ‘Love’ Tribute to Beatles Sweetens Valentine’s Day

State Street Ballet and the Santa Barbara Choral Society team up for weekend performances at The Granada

By Margo Kline, Noozhawk Contributor | updated logo | February 15, 2010 | 6:40 p.m.

[Noozhawk’s note: The “LoveLoveLove” soloist was Adam Phillips, not Jeffrey Foskett. The story has been corrected below.]

“LoveLoveLove” saluted the Beatles in two performances at The Granada over the Valentine’s Day weekend, with the State Street Ballet and the Santa Barbara Choral Society doing the honors.

A grace note was added by the presence of Sir George Martin, legendary producer of most of the Beatles’ recordings from 1962 through 1969. With his back ramrod straight and his English accent in evidence, the 84-year-old Martin spoke briefly to the enthusiastic crowd on Sunday, then conducted one of his own compositions, “The Mission Chorales.”

This closed out the first part of the program, which featured selections that included ballet company patrons dancing onstage to a recording by Judy Garland of George Gershwin’s “Embraceable You”; Paul McCartney’s “Eleanor Rigby,” scored and conducted by Martin; a reprise of State Street Ballet’s version of Felix Mendelssohn’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”; and “The Mission Chorales.”

In the “Midsummer Night’s Dream” ballet, Sergei Domrachev danced the role of Bottom the Ass, and was brilliant and outrageous — as is his custom. He and Bayaraa Badamsambuu are alumni of Russia’s renowned Perm State Ballet School, and their artistry adds immeasurably to State Street Ballet’s stature. It also helps to have Rodney Gustafson as the company’s artistic director.

On Sunday, the lively audience gave Martin not one but two standing ovations when he came out from the wings. It was heartening to see the white-maned Martin still creating and performing so many years after the Beatles. During the Fab Four’s heyday, Martin was sometimes referred to as the Fifth Beatle — and the audience obviously felt he merited a royal welcome.

The second half of the program was given over to “LoveLoveLove,” with music by McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison, arranged by Stephen Dombek and conducted by JoAnne Wasserman.

Speaking of rock legends, the solo voice in the piece was Adam Phillips. He has a poignant tenor that mined the emotional riches of “Help,” “In My Life,” “Here, There and Everywhere,” “All You Need is Love” and other Beatles songs included in the program.

The State Street Ballet did the dancing, to choreography by William Soleau, who has a number of previous credits with the company. The principal dancers were Leila Drake, Lead Girl; Jose Edwin Gonzalez, Lead Boy; David Michael Eck and Bonnie Krotzer as the Girl’s parents; Badamsambuu and Ezlimar Dortolina as the Boy’s parents; and Steven Jasso as the Other Boy.

The ballet’s story involved young lovers, disapproving parents and all the elements of stormy, thwarted love. The dancers were — as they usually are — exemplary. The music was of the Beatles — and for the many audience members of a certain age, that was all that was needed.

The Santa Barbara Choral Society was splendid throughout the complex program. Nichole DeChaine was the tender soprano soloist in “The Mission Chorales.”

— Margo Kline covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 