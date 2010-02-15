Professor to Speak About Bones and Why They Break

UCSB's Paul Hansma will present his talk at the Goleta Branch Library on Sunday

UCSB’s Paul Hansma, professor of physics and developer of the Atomic Force Microscope, will deliver a speech titled “Why Do Bones Break?” from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Goleta Branch Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave.

The event is free and open to the public.

Hansma’s speech is part of The Friends of the Goleta Valley Library Lecture Series.

Hansma says bone fractures are a growing health problem, but surprisingly, little is known about how to prevent them.

Loss of bone leads to osteoporosis, and most treatments focus on reversing bone loss. However, there is recent evidence that bone quality is just as important as bone density.

Hansma’s talk will include information about a new instrument — designed and built in Santa Barbara by Hansma and colleagues — that his research shows can measure bone quality.